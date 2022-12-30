Better Gift Flowers Has Started Providing the Same Day Flowers Services Across 400+ Cities in India
BetterGiftFlowers.com has started serving the need of Indian people to give fresh hand-picked flowers, sweets, cakes, and gifts on the same day order.
Being in the flower business for seven years we have successfully delivered gifts to 180+ cities. We've expanded the network and now our customers can send gifts to more than 400+ cities.”NAGPUR, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Gift Flowers India, also known as BGF, a leading online flower delivery service in India, is proud to announce same-day delivery through its well-trained and experienced staff to more than 400 cities in India. Check here for serviceable cities at BGF. The company offers a wide range of flowers and cake products like Anniversary Flowers, Birthday Flowers, Cakes, Corporate Gifts, etc. People in India can now choose a gift from their website that suits their budget and requirement. In addition, they offer delivery time between 2-6 hours depending on where the buyers are located in the city or state they are ordering from.
Flowers are the most romantic gift for loved ones. A flower is a symbol of love, care, and affection. Flowers are used for various purposes like birthdays, anniversaries, marriage, etc. People usually buy flowers to express their feelings toward their loved ones. The spokesperson at BGF, Abhay Dhabarde, said there is a huge service gap, and upon receiving several requests from our customers for different cities, we decided to expand our network. And in the last three years, our team has done a great job forming a network of additional 250+ cities.
BGF, also known as Better Gift Flowers, has been providing fresh flowers and gifts to the people of India for over seven years now. The company has been serving thousands of customers across the country with reliable and affordable services. With some research it's found, the florist team at BGF is highly experienced in delivering flowers and gifts on time, on budget, and with excellent quality and professionalism. The Better Gift Flowers’ team ensures that their customers get their orders delivered to their doorstep on time, even if it is an occasion or special occasion like a birthday or anniversary, BGF makes sure that their customers will receive their order within the selected delivery time slot.
Abhay Dhabarde, Better Gift Flowers spokesperson explained, “Better Gift Flowers staff are a team of experienced florists and cake makers who take pride in delivering beautifully arranged gifts, flowers, and cakes to customers. We started with the intention of making gift-giving an experience beyond anything our customers could experience by going to a local florist or sending gifts online. This is what we deliver every day. We have innovative solutions for sending same-day flowers and gifts that are backed by superior customer service.” He added, “We have been in the flower business for over 7 years now. Our florists work round the clock to ensure that customers get the freshest flowers possible for every occasion, whether it be a birthday or anniversary celebration, wedding anniversary, or any other special occasion. We are one of the leading online flower delivery services in India today that provide same-day flower deliveries across 400+ cities in India.”
Better Gift Flowers is an award-winning online flower delivery service that provides quality, fresh and eco-friendly flowers to customers across India. In 2019, BGF was recognized by Silicon India Magazine in the top 10 same-day delivery services. The company offers same-day flower deliveries, cake delivery, fruit baskets, and more in more than 400 cities in India. Bettergiftflowers.com team of professional florists delivers fresh flower bouquets, roses, and gifts to customers on time every time. In addition, BGF strives to provide excellent products and customer services. Furthermore, people can easily download and install BGF apps on their mobile phones via Google Play Store. The main function of the Better Gift Flowers app is to allow customers to order flowers online. Thus they can get their favorite flowers delivered at home or workplace with no big hassle. The service is available round the clock 24x7 for order placement and even on national holidays. For more information about online flower stores in India, please visit https://www.bettergiftflowers.com/.
