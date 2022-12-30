Organic Cotton Mart Launches Eco Style Collection of Reusable Grocery Tote Bags

Reusable, organic cotton grocery tote bags are durable, convenient, cost-efficient and very good for the environment.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was a time when single-use plastic bags were common, particularly for groceries. And then people smartened-up.

Not only are the flimsy plastics bags a messy inconvenience when they rip and break but, people smartened-up about plastic bags being an environmental hazard and polluting the planet. The 100 billion plastic bags used in the U.S. each year requires 12 million barrels of oil, take up to 1,000 years to decompose and usually get mistaken for food by birds, turtles, and fish.

In many ways, cotton grocery totes are a much better (and smarter) idea.

“Cotton tote bags are often bigger, well-constructed to eliminate messy inconvenience, and they re-usable” explains James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, the respected company that is the popular source for various organic cotton products.

“They fit more items in fewer bags, which ultimately saves money because stores charge 5 to 10 cents per smaller and flimsy plastic bag.”

The Organic Cotton Mart eco style collection of reusable grocery tote bags are made from extremely sturdy, premium quality 100% organic cotton canvas.

They are efficient with multi compartments. They are washable for easy care and re-use.

And the Organic Cotton Mart cotton tote bags are extremely environment-friendly, minimizing---and soon eliminating---the amount of flimsy and hazardous single-use plastic bags that are used for groceries.

“Another important feature of our cotton tote bags is that they clean-up and fold down for easy, efficient storage and re-use, instead of hoarding piles of scrunched-up and ripped plastic bags.”

The Organic Cotton Mart special design also makes the cotton tote bags unique and popular. Not only the durability of the cotton, the size provides lots of room, the multi-sleeve compartments help organize things, and the extra-large handle fits comfortably over the shoulder or for carrying heavier loads without straining.

As Emmanuel points out, the Organic Cotton Mart cotton tote bags are designed to be multipurpose and convenient. “They are up to the task, from groceries to carrying things to the beach or taking books to school. It’s the perfect and easy way.”

