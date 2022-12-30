No Internet Game Adds Over 100 Free Games Including 20 Racing Games

It’s not only possible but fun to play more than 100 free games, even when the internet goes down.

UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It happens. Hopefully not too often but, the fact of WiFi life is that---the internet goes out. But life---and fun---does continue, thanks to No Internet Game.

“In fact, it’s more exciting and fun than ever!” said Kelly Poppy, president, and spokesperson for No Internet Game. “We have added more than 100 free games, including 20 racing games to the vast selection of No Internet Games favorites.”

The simple but brilliant idea originally happened nine years ago, when Google’s UI (user interface) team of Sebastien Gabriel, Alan Bettes, and Edward Jungo wanted to keep the fun going, even when the internet wasn’t working.

And then the dinosaur was born. The team created the dinosaur that appears when the internet connection in Chrome goes out. The idea was to make it possible and easy for users, when they are disconnected from the internet, to continue enjoying some games that keep working on mobile devices.

The popular dinosaur icon is still the link to endless entertainment for people looking for no WiFi fun and a distraction while their internet is down. Do you love skateboarding? Then give the skateboarding dinosaur version a try. Want to tumble through like a gymnast? Try the gymnast version.

“There are plenty of other no internet games available as well, all designed to entertain with low demands on the computer,” Poppy said. “The No Internet Game has become such a sensation, that it is played more than an estimated 270 million times per month.”

“And now we have about 100 more games, including 20 racing games,” Poppy said with excitement.

Some of the most popular No Internet Game Arcade favorites are:

• Dino Jump, a classic endless runner dinosaur game where you need to navigate your Baby Rex, Pterodactyl, or Parasaur through different biomes.

• Turbo Moto Racer, a thrilling fast-paced motorcycle racer with multiple challending game modes and gorgeous settings.

• A Small World Cup, an online ragdoll football game where you need to score goals against the other team and progress through the tournament.

For more information, please visit https://nointernetgame.com/blog/

