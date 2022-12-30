Global Automotive Safety System Market Growth Trajectory

Automotive Safety System Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Safety System Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Automotive Safety System Global Market Report 2022”, the global automotive safety system market is predicted to reach a value of $105.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.59%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive safety systems market is expected to reach $146.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.63%. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to put pressure on automotive safety systems during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Automotive Safety System Market

New technological developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive safety systems market. The automotive industry is increasingly focusing on integrating smarter and safer safety systems into vehicles for better safety in different terrains and conditions. For instance, in January 2022, Sweden-based truck manufacturer Volvo Vehicles introduced Active Grip Control, a unique safety feature for electric trucks. The new technology significantly improves acceleration, stability, and braking in slippery conditions. The new safety feature also decreases the risk of oversteering and jackknifing when driving unloaded.

Overview Of The Automotive Safety System Market

The automotive safety systems market consists of sales of automotive safety systems and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide safety to passengers in vehicles. Automotive safety systems minimise the risk of injuries, help prevent accidents and mitigate the impacts of collisions. These systems are designed to either work automatically or require drivers to activate them when desired. Common automotive safety systems include seatbelts, airbags, collapsible steering columns, occupant sensing systems, traction control, tyre pressure monitors, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), lane departure warning systems (LDWS), and others.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Active Safety System, Passive Safety System

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By End User: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global automotive safety system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, Mobileye, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Knorr-Bremse AG, Nihon Plast Co., Ltd, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd, Delphi Automotive Plc, Magna International, Takata Corporation

