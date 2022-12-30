Robo Advisory Global Market Estimated To Grow At 48% Rate

Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022”, the robo advisory market is predicted to reach a value of $28.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The robo advisory global market is expected to reach $135.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.08%. The growing digitalization in financial services is contributing to the growth of the robo advisory market.

Key Trends In The Robo Advisory Market

Advancements in technology are significantly shaping the robo advisory global market. With the advancement of technology in areas such as advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing, the effectiveness of robo-advisory is expected to increase. This will enable robo-advisors to strengthen the value proposition and have a greater impact across the value chain. For instance, in November 2020, Unifimoney Inc., a US-based company operating in robo advisory, announced a partnership with Quantel AI Inc. to launch AI-based robo-investing products as part of the Unifimoney investing platform. These products will use Quantel's proprietary AI engines to evaluate the risk profile and stated goals and advise on portfolio selection to meet the customer’s goals.

Overview Of The Robo Advisory Market

The robo advisory market consists of sales of robo advisory software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing financial advice in an online mode. Robo-advisors offer digital investment management services platforms with the help of automated, algorithm-driven financial planning services with very little to no human intervention. They use an online questionnaire to collect information from clients regarding their financial situation, degree of risk, and future goals, and then use the data to offer advice and automatically invest client assets.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Service Type: Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based, Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

By Provider: Fintech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, Others

By Business Model: Pure Robo Advisors, Hybrid Robo Advisors

By End User: Healthcare, Education, Retail, Others

By Geography: The robo advisory global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Betterment LLC, Charles Schwab & Co. Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, Personal Capital Corporation, Bambu, Blooom Inc., Ellevest, FutureAdvisor, Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, SigFig Wealth Management, The Vanguard Group Inc., SoFi Wealth

Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth robo advisory market research.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

