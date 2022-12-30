Submit Release
Buyers Can Get the 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Enfield, Connecticut

Customers in Enfield, Connecticut, can now purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE at Gale Toyota.

ENFIELD, Conn., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Enfield, Connecticut, can now purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE at Gale Toyota. The SUV is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a direct-shift eight-speed automatic transmission and a fuel economy rating of 27 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway. 

The SUV also comes with the following features: 

    Hill Start Assist Control 

    Active Cornering Assist 

    Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection 

    Road Sign Assist 

    Backup camera 

    Anti-theft system with engine immobilizer 

    Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert 

    Trailer-Sway Control 

    Tire Pressure Monitor System 

    Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control 

    Traction Control 

    Anti-lock Brake System 

    Brake Assist 

    Smart Stop Technology® and more. 

The vehicle has a selling price of $34,989. To purchase this SUV, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. The finance team will work out a loan package that best suits the applicants' requirements. Moreover, buyers can also trade in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to purchase a new vehicle.  

All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.galetoyota.com/ or call 860-269-3608 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 50 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082. 

Media Contact

Mark Marshcall, Gale Toyota, 860-269-3608, mark.marschall@galetoyota.com

 

SOURCE Gale Toyota

