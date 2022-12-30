Buyers Can Get the 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Enfield, Connecticut
Customers in Enfield, Connecticut, can now purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE at Gale Toyota.
ENFIELD, Conn., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Enfield, Connecticut, can now purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE at Gale Toyota. The SUV is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a direct-shift eight-speed automatic transmission and a fuel economy rating of 27 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway.
The SUV also comes with the following features:
Hill Start Assist Control
Active Cornering Assist
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
Road Sign Assist
Backup camera
Anti-theft system with engine immobilizer
Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Trailer-Sway Control
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control
Traction Control
Anti-lock Brake System
Brake Assist
Smart Stop Technology® and more.
The vehicle has a selling price of $34,989. To purchase this SUV, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. The finance team will work out a loan package that best suits the applicants' requirements. Moreover, buyers can also trade in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to purchase a new vehicle.
All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.galetoyota.com/ or call 860-269-3608 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 50 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082.
