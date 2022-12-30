Buyers Can Get the 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Enfield, Connecticut

Customers in Enfield, Connecticut, can now purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE at Gale Toyota.

ENFIELD, Conn., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prospective buyers in Enfield, Connecticut, can now purchase the 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE at Gale Toyota. The SUV is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a direct-shift eight-speed automatic transmission and a fuel economy rating of 27 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway.

The SUV also comes with the following features:

Hill Start Assist Control

Active Cornering Assist

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Road Sign Assist

Backup camera

Anti-theft system with engine immobilizer

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Trailer-Sway Control

Tire Pressure Monitor System

Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control

Traction Control

Anti-lock Brake System

Brake Assist

Smart Stop Technology® and more.

The vehicle has a selling price of $34,989. To purchase this SUV, customers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership. The finance team will work out a loan package that best suits the applicants' requirements. Moreover, buyers can also trade in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to purchase a new vehicle.

All interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.galetoyota.com/ or call 860-269-3608 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 50 Palomba Drive, Enfield, CT 06082.

Media Contact

Mark Marshcall, Gale Toyota, 860-269-3608, mark.marschall@galetoyota.com

SOURCE Gale Toyota