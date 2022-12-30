Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,082 in the last 365 days.

Molecular Partners to Present at 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Swiss Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (MOLNMOLN, a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will participate in the 41st annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. In addition, members of Molecular Partners management will participate in several upcoming investor events in Switzerland during January 2023.

Conference Presentation Details:

JP Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:30 am ET (4:30 pm CET)

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference

  • Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:00 am ET (4:00 pm CET)

Conference Participation Details:

The Octavian Seminar 2023

All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG 
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology, and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Antonio Ligi, Head of Communications
Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland
antonio.ligi@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 723 36 81


You just read:

Molecular Partners to Present at 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Swiss Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.