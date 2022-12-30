CAT Strategic Metals Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation CATCATTF(FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release of October 28, 2022. In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 25,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$750,000. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one wholenon-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire oneShare at an exercise price of CDN$0.05 per Share until December 29, 2025, which is 36 months from the date of issuance.

CAT intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for expenses related to the ongoing exploration of CAT'sproperties, and for general working capital purposes. The Company will pay no finder's fees in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced to this Offering.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, willbe subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CAT)

CAT Strategic Metals' corporate strategy, as reflected in its overall Mission Statement, is to source, identify, acquire and advance property interests located in mineral districts proven to have world-class potential, primarily for Uranium, Lithium, Gold and Copper. In addition to the priority South Preston Uranium Project, CAT is focused on advancing the Burntland Project located in New Brunswick, Canada; the Gold Jackpot strategic metals property located NE of Elko, Nevada, USA; and the Kamativi Lithium Project in Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe Africa. CAT's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the trading symbol "CAT", the OTC under the symbol CATTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "8CH".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Rosner

Chairman, President & CEO

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com , by visiting the Company's website www.catstrategic.com or by contacting the Company directly at (604) 674-3145.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in theUnited States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward- looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the process and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith beliefwith respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, www.catstrategic.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

