Deep Ellum Art Company To Host Brain Child Labs: Age of Aquarius
The top music venue is set to host one of the most significant upcoming music events for underground electronic music in DallasDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Company proudly presents Brain Child Labs: Age of Aquarius, featuring performances from DJ Swisha & Casie Farrell. The event will take place on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at Deep Ellum Art Company. Doors open at 7 pm, with music starting at 8 pm. Tickets are $25.00 to $30.00. As no existing underground electronic music parties are happening in Dallas, A boiler room artist performing is an amazing initiative. This makes it one of Dallas's biggest upcoming music events for underground electronic music.
DJ Swisha has played at the prestigious Boiler Room and Hoer. He blurs the lines between hip-hop, footwork, house, and jungle with his unique style influenced by many genres. His 13,000 followers on Instagram and 20,000 monthly streams on Spotify prove he’s an artist worth following! DJ Swisha was also nominated as the best producer by DJ Mag previously.
On the other hand, Casie Farrell is a DJ and producer based in Dallas. As a newcomer to the scene, she's quickly gained recognition for her up-and-coming tech house sound. She has performed at Jack's House and Meets Me Underground, among others.
"The Deep Ellum Art Company is a place for thriving creatives who have put in time and effort to create a unique and fun experience. We believe that Dallas should have an underground electronic music culture that can only be created by artists who are not afraid to explore new genres or styles of music. We want to host shows at the Deep Ellum Art Company, curated by a team of artists who have put time and effort into creating something truly memorable for all those who attend their events." said, the representative from Deep Ellum Art Company.
They also added, "We are excited to be hosting this event and look forward to sharing the stage with such an amazing lineup. DJ Swisha has been one of my favorite DJs for some time now, so it will be great to see him behind a turntable again with Casie Farrell on support duties, as she is someone we have wanted to get on our lineup for quite some time now as well - her sets are so fun to watch. We can't wait!"
Deep Ellum Art Company also hosts private parties for weddings, birthday parties, and corporate events with years of experience in event planning & design. Its team will create an unforgettable experience in budget!
If interested in attending the event, tickets can be purchased on Prekindle.
About Deep Ellum Art Company-
Deep Ellum Art Company is a Dallas-based company focusing on the Creative and Native. It’s more than just a music venue, bar, or art gallery—It is dedicated to creating an environment where creativity thrives. The team at the venue has created a space where artists can express themselves through music, dance, and performance art; visitors can come together for community events, and people from all walks of life can enjoy the bar's custom cocktails.
