Deep Ellum Art Company Reveals List of Upcoming Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- Built in 1949 and once a printing press repair shop and auto parts and service center, Deep Ellum Art Company now has become a center of live music, art, and food and drinks with hundreds of people eagerly waiting to go to their events.
Deep Ellum Art Company, a famous indoor-outdoor hangout, has recently revealed the list of upcoming live music events featuring a number of local artists. A bastion of native and creative music and artwork, the live music venue in Dallas is a very popular place that is open 7 days a week offering live music, art, and food and beverages.
The venue’s scheduled events feature a number of artists and musicians including some that are currently dominating the local music scene. Deep Ellum has chosen to switch up the structure of the events to make them most enjoyable and unexpected for their crowd. A good amount of them have a lineup of different artists while some feature a single artist or band. To check out the entire list of upcoming events and featured artists, you can visit their website by clicking here.
Though live music will be the center of the events, it will not be the only entertainment. As a 5,000 square foot building surrounded by an even larger treed outdoor space, the dallas live music venue has a full bar measuring over 60 feet and multiple food trucks where it offers a wide menu of drinks and food. Currently, it offers 17 different beers and ciders, 7 draft cocktails, and 4 wines on tap. Apart from the live music, the events are worth going just to explore its rich and expansive menu of drinks and food.
The events will also feature exhibitions displaying street art and murals from dozens of local artists. Guests can buy these art pieces to support the artists. Accordingly, the venue has also encouraged local artists to take advantage of the many vending opportunities the events will provide. Deep Ellum will also host art classes for those who are intrigued and interested in learning the creative processes.
The venue has also gone to the extent of providing yard games for children so that no age group of visitors get left out or unentertained.
Speaking about the upcoming events, co-founder of the venue John LaRue said that, “As people who love art and music ourselves, when I started Deep Ellum with Kari, our biggest intention was to turn it into a place where local artists and musicians can showcase their product of their craft. It is so satisfying that we get to see the place doing exactly what we had in mind at a scale that is much bigger than what we could ever expect.”
About Deep Ellum Art Company: Founded by John and Kari LaRue, Deep Ellum Art Company is a multi entertainment venue that offers live music, food and drinks, and a display of art 7 days a week.
