Logistics Recycling Inc. Offers Help With Lamp Recyclers in Green Bay, WI

The leading logistics recycler in Wisconsin unveils its lamp recycling servicesGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Recycling Inc., a Green Bay, WI-based company that provides safe, cost-effective, and compliant recycling solutions for businesses, announced its expansion into the lamp recycling industry.
Logistics Recycling Inc.'s goal is to provide safe, cost-effective, and compliant recycling solutions for businesses throughout Wisconsin that want to dispose of their used lamps safely. It offers these services at no additional charge on top of current waste removal fees to save money and improve environmental awareness by reducing waste disposal costs.
The company has been providing quality service since it opened its doors; however, it has recently expanded its operations specifically tailored toward light bulb recycling needs required by state regulations and federal law. This means they can ensure compliance without having any trouble getting approval from local authorities.
With their new line of services, Logistics Recycling Inc. can offer businesses that utilize lamps a safer solution for their waste product. This is because the company has developed a comprehensive collection and recycling program for all batteries, including alkaline, lithium, and rechargeable ones.
A person might be able to put the hazardous waste in a bin, but what happens if someone else finds out? If the process of recycling or disposing of hazardous waste is done without any experience then LRI is here. Its staff understands exactly how important it is for its customers to make sure their hazardous materials are disposed of in an environmentally sustainable way and will take care of all needs so that there is zero worry about it at all.
Logistics Recycling Inc. provides documentation, accepts all types of batteries and lamps, and provides a Certificate of Recycling for all batteries picked up from a workplace or home.
"Logistics Recycling Inc. is a waste management company that provides services for lamp recycling. We can help you with all your lamp recycling needs, and we're ready to help you with any other products or services that might be needed." said the spokesperson of LRI.
About Logistics Recycling Inc.
Logistics Recycling Inc. is a privately held company founded in 1993 and has been positioned as a leader in the recycling industry. It’s based in Green Bay, WI, where they provide professional services to businesses and organizations needing help with waste management. It offers an extensive line of services of recycling, including lamp recyclers, hazardous waste disposal services, glass recycling containers, and other related items that are needed to help with business's environmental impact on Earth's health as well as protect legally when disposing of any product found at workplace or facility after use has expired.
