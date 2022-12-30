Charles West, Founder of Divine Spark Coaching, Talks About RTT for People Struggling with Anxiety
The founder of Divine Spark Coaching, Charles West, recently talked about how RTT can help people struggling with anxietyBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles West, the founder of Divine Spark Coaching, is a leading certified rapid transformational hypnotist with Marisa Peer's school. In his recent video, he talked about Rapid Transformational Therapy for people struggling with anxiety.
According to Charles, Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) is a form of hypnosis that helps people overcome a number of mental health problems, including anxiety. It's safe and effective and can be used for various anxiety disorders. It was founded by Marisa Peer, who has helped thousands of individuals overcome their issues worldwide.
During his talk, he also talked about RTT being a highly effective treatment for anxiety, including panic attacks and social phobia. It has been proven to reduce the frequency of panic attacks and improve the overall quality of life by reducing stress levels and improving moods.
Here are the critical giveaways from Charles’s talk:
● The Rapid Transformation process can help you overcome anxiety and stress, which is a significant plus for many people.
● It helps with a lack of self-esteem and addiction. Many people have low self-esteem, but it’s not just about having poor body image or relationships. Also, addiction might affect one’s life negatively. Rapid Transformation Therapy can help them deal with these issues by helping them understand how their thoughts affect them and others around them so that they don’t negatively impact their life anymore!
● Rapid Transformational Therapy has been shown to increase productivity at work by 20%-50%. This means that when using Rapid Transformation Hypnosis Therapy (RTT) methodologies—where clients learn to use “intuition" instead of relying on logic alone—employees will feel more confident while performing tasks like writing reports or solving accounting problems quickly without wasting time on unnecessary steps.
His firm, Divine Spark Coaching, provides Rapid Transformational Therapy services.
Charles also said, “We developed our signature method using a powerful combination of hypnosis techniques and powerful therapeutic methods to help our clients get results quickly. We couple it with Hypnogifts because that exhilarates it.”
The ability to guide people toward mental health healing gives Divine Spark Coaching a competitive edge over other companies that may not yet utilize this technique. In addition to providing online coursework for fast healing hypnosis therapy training, Divine Spark Coaching is also available for consultation services as needed.
Rapid Transformational Therapy is a holistic approach to healing. It takes into consideration all aspects of your life, from finance to relationships and health. With Rapid Transformational Therapy, you will learn how to quickly heal yourself from anything that has been holding you back in your personal and professional life for years!
About Divine Spark Coaching
Divine Spark Coaching is owned and operated by Charles West, who has been in business for over 5 years. He combines his skills as a certified Life Mastery Consultant with the Brave Thinking Institute, a certified Rapid Transformational Hypnotist with the Marisa Peer School, and a certified Ayurveda and Primordial Sound Meditation teacher with Chopra Global.
