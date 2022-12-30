Hawaii Pacific Hydrogen Hub Proposal Encouraged to Submit Full Application

Posted on Dec 29, 2022 in News

Hawaii State Energy Office

For Immediate Release: December 29, 2022

Hawaii State Energy Office leads broad consortium to obtain federal support for regional clean hydrogen hub

HONOLULU—The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the Hawaii State Energy Office and its consortium of partners across government, community, industry, and academia to submit a Full Application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (H2Hub) program.

The consortium concept paper details the potential for an integrated Hawaii Pacific Hydrogen Hub that aligns multiple existing, in-development, and proposed new hydrogen production pathways to deploy hydrogen across all sectors of Hawaii’s energy ecosystem and economy over the next decade.

“Hawaii has long supported the development of clean hydrogen and we believe this proposal has significant economic and strategic value to Hawaii and the entire Indo-Pacific region,” said Chris Sadayasu, Director, Business, Economic Development, and Tourism. “Strengthening our energy security is fundamental to enhancing our food, transportation, housing, and national security. We are thrilled that the DOE has chosen this Hawaii-based proposal to advance to the next round of this very competitive process.”

The DOE has encouraged applications from 33 entities to establish 6-10 regional clean hydrogen hubs nationwide to create a network of hydrogen producers, consumers, and connective infrastructure to accelerate the use of clean hydrogen across the economy. Winning proposals will receive as much as $1 billion to implement their strategies.

The initial consortium included 21 contributing organizations, most located in Hawaii. While some specific details of the proposal may remain confidential through the highly competitive application process, all consortium participants are committed to working together with communities to develop the components of the H2Hub. The Hub will incorporate proactive workforce development, labor engagement, diversity, equity, inclusion, an accessibility strategy and implementation plan and Community Benefits Plan.

The deadline for submitting the application is April 7, 2023.

# # #

About the Hawaii State Energy Office

The Hawaii State Energy Office (HSEO) is an attached agency of the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The HSEO’s mission is to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean transportation to help achieve a resilient, clean energy, decarbonized economy. HSEO is committed to developing and deploying high-impact solutions that will maximize Hawaii’s renewable energy resources and improve efficiency and transportation standards. Through effective policies and innovative programs, HSEO is positioning Hawaii as a leader in clean energy innovation, which will generate quality jobs, attract investment opportunities, and accelerate economic growth. For more information, visit energy.hawaii.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Claudia Rapkoch

Public Affairs Officer

Hawaii State Energy Office

(808) 460-5998