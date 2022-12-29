Cryptocurrency website osoptionsexhchange.com.com appears to be engaged in fraud against California consumers

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received a complaint regarding a crypto investment.

The victim thought he was investing in cryptocurrency through the website osoptionsexhchange.com and sent U.S. dollars. Scammers provided screen shots showing profits, but when the victim tried to withdraw the money, he lost all contact with company.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.