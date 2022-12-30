Submit Release
Hegvik sworn in as Cass County State's Attorney

 

Fargo attorney Kimberlee Hegvik is replacing long serving Birch Burdick as Cass County State's Attorney.

She took her oath of office from Southeast Judicial District Judge Cherie Clark on Dec. 27.

Her term begins Jan 1.  

