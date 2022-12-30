Sovereign Nations Insurance ordered to stop selling unauthorized health insurance in Washington

December 21, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has ordered Sovereign Nations Insurance, LLC, to stop selling unauthorized health insurance in the state of Washington.

Kreidler’s office issued the cease-and-desist order on December 20, 2022.

The company is domiciled in Utah and describes itself as a tribally owned and tribally controlled domestic health insurance company, regulated by the three tribes that created it. The McCarran-Ferguson Act gives states regulatory authority over insurance.

The company has sold health insurance policies in Washington, though it does not have authorization from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner to do so. The company also sells some insurance plans with pre-existing condition waiting periods, which is illegal in Washington (RCW 48.43.012).

“The products simply don’t meet the standards we’ve established to protect consumers in Washington,” Kreidler said. “Allowing the sale of these plans isn’t in the best interests of consumers or fair to the authorized insurers with plans that qualify under the Affordable Care Act.”

Kreidler invited Washington’s tribes for a consultation in November of 2022 to discuss the company operating as a sovereign tribal insurer in Washington.

“We had thorough, productive discussions with tribal representatives before making any decisions,” Kreidler said. “After those meetings, I’m confident in the action we’re taking.”

Kreidler also pointed out that Washington State has a strong history of working with tribes on issues related to health care.

The company has 90 days to request a hearing in response to the order.