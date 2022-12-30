Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,011 in the last 365 days.

Marion County Magistrate Appointed Judge

Image of a woman wearing a black judicial robe

Marion County Magistrate Rhonda Burggraf

Image of a woman wearing a black judicial robe

Marion County Magistrate Rhonda Burggraf

Magistrate Rhonda Burggraf was appointed today as judge of Marion County Family Court.

Burggraf will begin her term on Jan. 9, taking the seat of Judge Robert Fragale, who is retiring at the end of the year. She must win election in 2024 to keep her seat.

Formerly an assistant prosecutor in Marion and Crawford counties, Burggraf has also been a district hearing officer for the Ohio Industrial Commission and a law clerk for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. As a private attorney, she worked as a probate investigator and family services coordinator.

Burggraf is a member of the Marion County Bar Association and the Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Institute.

 

You just read:

Marion County Magistrate Appointed Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.