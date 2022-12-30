Marion County Magistrate Appointed Judge

Marion County Magistrate Rhonda Burggraf

Magistrate Rhonda Burggraf was appointed today as judge of Marion County Family Court.

Burggraf will begin her term on Jan. 9, taking the seat of Judge Robert Fragale, who is retiring at the end of the year. She must win election in 2024 to keep her seat.

Formerly an assistant prosecutor in Marion and Crawford counties, Burggraf has also been a district hearing officer for the Ohio Industrial Commission and a law clerk for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. As a private attorney, she worked as a probate investigator and family services coordinator.

Burggraf is a member of the Marion County Bar Association and the Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Institute.