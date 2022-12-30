Judge Appointed to New Seat on Cuyahoga County Bench

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg has been appointed to a new seat with the court.

Judge Synenberg will assume the term of Judge Deborah Turner following Gov. Mike DeWine’s appointment, and will begin her new term on Jan. 14. She must win election in November 2024 to retain the seat. Judge Turner was elected to a different seat on the common pleas bench in November.

Judge Synenberg has served the common pleas court for the last 16 years. Along with her general criminal and civil caseload, she has presided over specialized dockets. She oversees a dual diagnosis docket that treats those with mental health and substance issues and previously managed a mental health developmental disability program. Judge Synenberg also spent two years on the Cleveland Municipal Court bench and 16 years as a trial lawyer.