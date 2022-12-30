Submit Release
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act

Retirement Legislation included in the "Omnibus" Government Funding Package

MetLife, Inc. MET issued the following statement today from Graham Cox, head of MetLife's Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the "Omnibus" government funding package:

"We commend Congress on the enactment of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0. By increasing the premium maximums for qualifying longevity annuity contracts (QLACs), it ensures that individuals will have greater access to guaranteed income streams later in life. Additionally, employers will have more options to fund their retiree medical and life insurance liabilities. This allows them to protect their retirees' coverage while removing the risk from their balance sheet. With these provisions, this legislation takes additional strides to help all Americans live confidently in retirement."

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. MET, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

