Vegan Mob Owner Announces Festive Vegan Sodas in a Variety of Fruit Flavors

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vegan Mob, a Vegan BBQ and Soul Food restaurant, today announced a slew of new offerings and partnerships - just in time for the holidays and beyond. Vegan Mob is adding fruit flavored vegan sodas to their popular menu. Not slowing down in 2023, Vegan Mob's intrepid entrepreneur, Toriano Gordon, will also introduce a unique designer shoe to ship in March 2023 - available for pre-order now.

Vegan Sodas Now Available

2023 is shaping up to be a singular year for busy, Toriano Gordon, owner of Vegan Mob, with the launch of a new shoe he was instrumental in helping design as well as a Spring 2023 partnership with Whole Foods. However, before the year ends, Vegan Mob customers can order a variety of vegan fruit sodas suitable for the entire family. "We're very excited to offer refreshing sodas in a variety of fruit flavors," said Gordon. "I can't think of a better selection of beverages to celebrate throughout the holidays." All beverages can be purchased at veganmobbeverages.com.

Designer Shoes

Gordon is also branching outside of his traditional vegan soul food offerings by introducing his unique designer shoe - Cours Marche' due in 2023. These shoes can be pre-ordered at coursmarche.com. The shoes are selling for $279 a pair. The first shipments will go out in March.

Spring 2023 will also see an exciting collaboration with Whole Foods whereby Vegan Mob frozen packaged meals will be available at all their Northern California stores.

"The Vegan Mob brand has a large following and now that Whole Foods will carry a line of our frozen meals, many more will understand why," Gordon added.

Vegan Mob continues to grow and expand in 2023 including plans to announce its collaboration to develop a vegan emulsion to be used in the production of a cannabis-infused champagne. The champagne will be a refined cannabis extract. It will also announce franchise opportunities by Fall of 2023.

For more information about Vegan Mob, please visit http://www.veganmob.biz.

About Vegan Mob

Vegan Mob's mission is to provide nutritious and healthy food with plant-based ingredients. Their passion is to help surrounding communities by empowering them with food they love and enjoy, while also supporting a healthy life-style. http://www.veganmob.biz

