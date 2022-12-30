Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,921 in the last 365 days.

Alpha Motor Corporation Receives US Patent for Electric Vehicle System

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued US Patent No. 11505265 Multipurpose Vehicle System further strengthening Alpha's intellectual property position for electric vehicle development.

"We are proud to receive recognition by the USPTO for our technology which further differentiates Alpha. Alpha's unique design, methods, and processes help to streamline development for our EVs. We are committed to Move Humanity through our mobility solutions," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

The USPTO utility patent issued to Alpha relates to a Multipurpose Vehicle System with Interchangeable Operational Components and Power Supplies.

Alpha's vehicle system is structured with a chassis that is dimensionally adjustable and has the capacity to produce different iterations of vehicles. Components within the chassis are interchangeable with new counterparts while used components are recyclable.

Key differentiators of Alpha's technology include Multipurpose Vehicle System, Modular Construction, Adjustable Chassis, Interchangeable Power Supplies, Interchangeable Components, Multifunctional Vehicle Configurations, and Component Recyclability.

ABOUT

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.

Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."

Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing modular vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-motor-corporation-receives-us-patent-for-electric-vehicle-system-301711250.html

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

You just read:

Alpha Motor Corporation Receives US Patent for Electric Vehicle System

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.