Natures Rise Lions Mane Mushroom Powder Garnering Many Positive Reviews on Amazon

Costa Mesa, California headquartered company, Natures Rise (NaturesRise.com) is becoming well known for the highly rated supplements that they produce and distribute. One of the newest of which is a product this company calls its Lions Mane Mushroom Powder Organic Supplement. Although this supplement that may benefit such bodily functions as focus and memory support has only been out in the market a short time, it has been the recipient of many rave reviews on the Amazon.com website which is one of the places it's sold.

The company's president and founder, David Longacre, said, "We are so pleased to announce the arrival of one of our newest supplements, what we call our Lions Mane Mushroom Powder organic supplement. Its all-natural ingredients offer some great possibilities to those that use it. This is something that is being backed up by the many favorable reviews that are being left on this newest supplement that we offer."

Here are some examples of the many glowing reviews that have been left on Amazon regarding Natures Rise Lions Mane Mushroom Powder. Verified purchaser Steve wrote, "I have read and heard a lot about the benefits of mushrooms and the power they hold so I thought I would give Lions Mane a try. I add it to my morning smoothie. I've been taking it for about 3 weeks and feel that I have experienced a difference in my focus and brain recall when taking it. When added to my smoothie I don't notice any change in flavor either. It also comes with a scooper which is great. Highly recommend 10/10". Wes proclaimed, "Excellent find! I have been trying to find an alternative to depending on so much coffee throughout my day. Since taking the Lions Mane Mushroom powder. It seems that I have been able to improve my focus and energy on a fraction of the coffee intake that I used to consume. All this without the side effects of coffee jitters and crashes. Typically, I drink 3-4 shots of espresso a day, now I'm down to 1-2. Over the past couple of weeks, I've noticed that my cravings for coffee have diminished and my overall performance with work and exercise seems to have dramatically increased. Entering the fall season, I have also used this mushroom powder in my broth and soups. That's because it's an organic product with a bit of an earthy taste to it. I highly recommend this product to any younger or older professional who wants a chance to enhance their health and performance throughout the day." More on the types of reviews that this new supplement and others the company makes typically receive can be viewed in the Nature's Rise media room.

Longacre went on to discuss the characteristics of the Lions Mane Mushroom powder in more detail. As was previously mentioned, it's an all-organic product. It's mainly derived from mushroom extract and it comes in a powder form that contains 26% beta-glucans and 70% polysaccharides. These are compounds that are thought by some to possibly promote cognitive function, brain health, and support a healthy nervous system. He noted that they are derived using a special hot water extraction process that guarantees its all-natural ingredients are obtained in their purest possible form. It's also a 100% USA-sourced product that is made in a California facility that is certified to be Safe Quality Food (SQF) compliant. Also pointed out by the company's founder is that this product is a non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and paleo-friendly mushroom powder supplement. Something very important to most supplement takers at present. It comes in a resealable 3.5-ounce pouch (100 grams) which contains 50 servings (2000mg each). He also stated that as with all the supplements that produce, it comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. That makes trying this new Natures Rise supplement as risk-free as one can hope to get.

Those who would like to order Lions Mane Powder on Amazon can do so by searching for this product on this popular online retailer's homepage.

