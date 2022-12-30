Crisha Sarah Bowen: Helping Transform People Worldwide Into Purposeful, And Profitable Entrepreneurs
From Trinidad and Tobago to Texas, one woman is growing an empire by helping others build theirs.
My life's mission is to influence thought to change behavior by showing how you can make your value work for you!”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crisha Sarah Bowen's path to entrepreneurship happened like all the greats; she fulfilled a need and found her passion. However, Bowen discovered that even with a successful HR career working in corporate America, she was unfulfilled. She was struggling to find purpose, and it weighed on her. Fueled by frustration, Bowen began video blogging to connect with others suffering from the same feelings of workplace burnout. Channeling her energy helped her, so she kept going. The video blog led to journaling her way into a purpose. One day, someone who had seen her journey asked if she offered coaching, and with the word yes, Her business, Purpose Diaries, was born.
— Crisha Sarah Bowen
Purpose Diaries exists now as a complete digital marketing agency. They offer web design, advertising, marketing, graphic design, course creation, and more. On the journey, Bowen wrote a book with the same title as the vibrant purpose movement Purpose Diaries. She also does public speaking on relevant subjects and coaches clients struggling with finding their purpose. In addition, Purpose Diaries has a corporate branch that aims to help align company goals to employee strengths increasing productivity and retention rates.
Sparking her purpose lit a fire that blazed the way for her business. She realized a need for a program like this existed as many people struggled with the same internal conflict she did. In her words, "My life's mission is to influence thought to change behavior by showing how you can make your value work for you! I was auctioning my talent off to the highest bidder as an HR professional until I decided to convert my career into a purposeful business."
Purpose Diaries has grown to include international clients. As a native of Trinidad and Tobago, international business is a point of pride for Bowen. She notes, "I've now built a borderless, global business, serving to date clients from the United States, Australia, Canada, Jamaica, and, of course, her native country. Passion leads to purpose, and many entrepreneurs are struggling to find theirs. Crisha Sarah Bowen is helping clients find it - all over the world.
Crisha Sarah Bowen
Purpose Diaries
+1 2142926669
Info@crishabowen.com