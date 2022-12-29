German Start-Up Company From Munich (SO GEHT WOW) Decodes Laughter

A German start-up company from Munich (SO GEHT WOW) has apparently decoded laughter with the help of doctors, clowns and archives. Founder Markus Strobl worked for more than 14 years in the Management of the biggest circuses (Krone and Roncalli).

He has been collecting more than 1000 clown scenes from circus archives, estates and private collections for over 20 years and painstakingly analyzed, catalogued, digitized and decoded them. We worked with the biggest clowns in the world. Unfortunately, some of them, such as Francesco Caroli or Oleg Popov, have already passed away.

The aim was to digitize, preserve and disruptively use the clowns' handicrafts for various healthcare purposes. With the support of the venerable Ludwig Maximilians University Clinic and their professors Jauch and Lerch, the key experiences could be divided into different levels. These send positive impulses to the human brain, which lead to the release of oxytocin in the body. The so-called cuddle hormone ensures well-being, less fear and supports the healing process.

The Lower Saxony Academy for Health and Social Affairs recommends its use in children's areas as well as in geriatrics. Laughter can be used positively in dementia patients. The result is FrédARico, the world's first virtual clinic clown. Unlike the conventional clinic clowns, this is available to patients 24 hours a day and 7 days a week anywhere in the world. Now in 3D he climbs over the clinic bed and jokes around.

The virtual clinic clown is already being used in over 40 children's clinics in 3 countries. So far, FrédARico has been loaded more than 900,000 times. The startup uses augmented reality technology for this. FrédARico can be experienced with all smartphones and tablets and from 2023 on smart glasses, the AR glasses. “We are working on other possible uses. For example, in the rehabilitation area and in the mental health area," says founder and CEO Markus Strobl (SO GEHT WOW).

