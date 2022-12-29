Jeremy Millul Supports the Jewish Center for Life
Jeremy Millul gives generously to the Jewish Center for Life Sag Harbor, an organization seeking to uplift Jewish culture in the region.SAG HARBOR, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Millul has demonstrated his support for the Jewish community by supporting the Center for Jewish Life (CFJL). The organization promotes Jewish culture, heritage, and spirituality through relevant and meaningful programs.
CFJL has been a beacon of light and hope in the Hamptons and beyond, hosting various activities varying from synagogue services, educational programming, and community gatherings to art openings and summer camps. Their Year End 2022 campaign “Help Us Shine Brighter!” aims to raise $100K in donations by the end of the year to bring awareness and spread light, spirituality, and Jewish culture.
“Through the Center for Jewish Life, I envision many possibilities for the future as they continue to promote and spread Jewish culture, knowledge, and spirituality,” says Jeremy Millul. “I am humbled to support their endeavors to provide a meaningful and wonderful experience for our community.”
Jeremy Millul, a graduate of Yeshiva University Sy Syms School of Business, received his B.S. in finance in 2008. Mr. Millul was the administrative assistant for Jewish Studies at Yeshiva University and served as the treasurer for the French club as well.
To support the Center for Jewish Life, you can visit their website at https://cfjlsagharbor.raisegiving.com/
To learn more news and information about Jeremy Millul, please visit his Linkedin profile.
