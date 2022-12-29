Jeremy Millul Generously Donates to the Alef Institute
Jeremy Millul and the team showed generous support to the Alef Institute program “Aleph Alone But Connected.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremy Millul has displayed great philanthropic effort in his support of the Aleph Institute, a 501(c)(3) non-profit Jewish organization dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of U.S military personnel, prisoners, and people institutionalized or at risk of being incarcerated due to mental health issues. The institute is committed to criminal justice reform and recidivism reduction by providing faith-based rehabilitation, preventative education, counseling for alternative sentencing, and policy research.
“I am delighted to showcase my support to the Alef Institute through the Chesed Fund in hopes of bringing justice and advocacy for their civil and religious rights,” says Jeremy Millul. “I believe this organization, with its well-established history of supporting military personnel and prisoners, will continue to do the great work that they do.”
The Alef Institute was founded in 1981 by Rabbi Sholom Ber Lipsker as directed by the Chabad-Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson. Since its establishment more than 40 years ago, the nonprofit is a recognized ecclesiastical endorser for the U.S. Department of Defense and has grown from 1 Rabbi to more than 65 dedicated staff and over 500 volunteers.
Jeremy Millul is a graduate of Yeshiva University Sy Syms School of Business and received his B.S. in finance and minored in real estate in 2008. Mr. Millul was the administrative assistant for Jewish Studies at Yeshiva University and served as the treasurer for the French club as well.
###
To support the Alef Institute, you can visit their website at https://aleph-institute.org/
To learn more about Jeremy Millul, please visit his Linkedin profile.
Media Relations
Jeremy Millul
email us here