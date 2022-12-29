Two Spruce Law Hosts First-Ever Free Estate Planning Seminar

Expert attorneys Patricia Louise Nelson and Suzanne McVicker offer valuable information and resources for estate planning in Oregon

Two Spruce Law P.C., a leading estate planning law firm in Bend, Oregon, is excited to announce its first-ever free estate planning seminar on January 17, 2023. Attorneys Patricia Louise Nelson and Suzanne McVicker will be presenting the seminar, which will take place at Towneplace Suites by Marriott (755 SW 113th Place, Bend, OR) at 11 am, 3:00 pm, and 6:30 pm.

The seminar will cover important topics such as “how to effectively plan for your estate in the New Year”, “the process of ‘OREGON-izing’ your estate plan if you have recently moved to the state”, and “strategies for minimizing Oregon's estate tax”. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and receive personalized guidance from the expert attorneys.

Two Spruce Law P.C. is committed to helping individuals and families in Bend and throughout Oregon navigate the complex world of estate planning. Attorneys Patricia Louise Nelson and Suzanne McVicker have a combined 45 years of experience in the field and are dedicated to providing top-quality legal services and resources to their clients.

"At Two Spruce Law, we understand that estate planning can be a daunting and overwhelming process, which is why we are excited to offer this free seminar as a way to provide valuable information and resources to our community," said a spokesperson at Two Spruce Law. "We encourage anyone with questions or concerns about estate planning to join us on January 17th and take the first steps towards protecting your loved ones and your assets."

To attend the seminar, RSVPs are requested at TwoSpruceLaw.com/seminar. Space is limited, so be sure to secure a spot early.

"Don't let the complexities of estate planning hold you back from taking control of your future and the future of your loved ones," added another attorney at Two Spruce Law. "We look forward to sharing our knowledge and expertise at this exciting seminar and helping attendees create a solid foundation for their estate plans."

For more information about Two Spruce Law P.C. and the services they offer, visit their website at twosprucelaw.com.

