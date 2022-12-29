Judicial Branch launches hearing participant survey
Posted: Thursday, December 29, 2022
The Minnesota Judicial Branch is seeking input from District Court participants, including litigants, victims, attorneys, justice partners, media, and observers, as part of the ongoing oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative. Beginning December 29, all District Court hearing participants are invited to participate in a statewide survey to provide feedback about their most recent hearing experience whether in-person or remote.
The survey should take no more than 5-10 minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish, Somali, and Hmong languages.
The online survey will be available to District Court participants in a variety of ways, including a link at the conclusion of a remote hearing, via some hearing notices, on printed materials available in courthouses, by email invitations, and on hearing-related help topics on the Judicial Branch public website.
The survey results will assist the oneCourtMN Hearings Initiative Steering Committee in making remote and in-person hearings across the state as accessible, effective, and timely as possible. The online survey will be administered from December 2022 to June 2023.
Since 2021, OHI has been gathering feedback from court participants, including justice partners, to help guide the framework supporting remote and in-person hearings. Through these engagement efforts and guided by the feedback provided in this survey, the Branch will establish a long-term strategy for remote and in-person hearings that best meets the needs of stakeholders and court customers.
Any questions about the survey can be sent to mjbsurvey@courts.state.mn.us.