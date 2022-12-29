Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General’s Office Releases 2021 Hate Crimes Report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Attorney General’s Office today released the 2021 Hate Crimes in Florida Report. The report includes detailed information about the types of hate crimes reported throughout the state to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement under the Uniform Crime Reporting information system for the 2021 calendar year.

Hate crimes are senseless, criminal acts based on hatred and bias towards individuals or groups because of race, religion, sexual orientation or other personal characteristics. According to the report, 148 hate crimes were reported statewide from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.

To view the report, click here .