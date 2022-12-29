Attorney General’s Office Releases 2021 Hate Crimes Report
Attorney General’s Office Releases 2021 Hate Crimes Report
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Attorney General’s Office today released the 2021 Hate Crimes in Florida Report. The report includes detailed information about the types of hate crimes reported throughout the state to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement under the Uniform Crime Reporting information system for the 2021 calendar year.
Hate crimes are senseless, criminal acts based on hatred and bias towards individuals or groups because of race, religion, sexual orientation or other personal characteristics. According to the report, 148 hate crimes were reported statewide from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.
To view the report, click here.
In 1989, the Florida Legislature passed laws designed to address the issue of hate crimes. Section 775.085, Florida Statutes, increases penalties for convictions of crimes where there is evidence of certain prejudice. Additionally, the Hate Crimes Reporting Act, Section 877.19, Florida Statutes, requires law enforcement agencies to report hate crimes to the FDLE. It also requires the Florida Attorney General's Office to publish an annual summary of data collected by FDLE.