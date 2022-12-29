Kevin O'Leary Headlines Miami Ecommerce Conference Hosted by Absolute Web

Absolute Web Has Partnered with Recharge, Signifyd, Feedonomics, Gorgias, BigCommerce, Searchspring, Bloomreach, Shopify, Attentive, and Klevu for EEE Miami 2023.

MIAMI, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ecommerce Experience Evolution, an annual event focused on the evolving world of digital commerce, will take place at the East Hotel in Miami on February 23, 2023. Absolute Web, an ecommerce and marketing agency headquartered in Miami, will host the one-day conference.

EEE Miami is promoted as an event where attendees can learn from industry experts during keynote presentations and panel discussions, as well as network with their peers and learn about the latest technologies in the field. Sponsors include a slate of industry leaders, including Recharge, Signifyd, Feedonomics, Gorgias, BigCommerce, Searchspring, Bloomreach, Shopify, Attentive, and Klevu.

Kevin O'Leary, the investor and venture capitalist known for his judge roles on ABC's Shark Tank and CNBC's Money Court Reality Show, is scheduled as the headliner. Other notable speakers include Sahara Lotti, CEO and Founder of Lashify, Ted Toledano, CEO and Founder of Modloft, Megan Blissick, Head of Global Agency Partnerships at Signifyd, Kristina Muntean, Strategic Partner Manager at Gorgias, and many more to be announced.

"We are excited to bring together some of the brightest minds in the ecommerce industry for this one-of-a-kind conference," said Sergiu Tabaran, COO of Absolute Web. "We believe that this event will provide valuable insights and resources for executives looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of ecommerce."

Tickets for Ecommerce Experience Evolution are currently available on eeemiami.com.

