Lake Graham Access Area 2 Temporarily Closed

JACKSON, Tenn.--- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will temporarily close Access Area 2 at Lake Graham from Jan. 2, 2023, until Feb. 11, 2023, due to low winter use and limited staffing. Anglers can continue to access Lake Graham by using Access Area 1 near the concessionaire building on the southern portion of the lake. 

Lake Graham is located approximately nine miles east of Jackson on Cotton Grove Road. The 500-acre lake is open year-round for fishing and has public restrooms, a picnic area, and boat launching ramps.

---TWRA---

