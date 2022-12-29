Submit Release
IDEAS & INNOVATIONS, LLC (I&I) ANNOUNCES NEW STRATEGIC CATEGORY AND CONTENT ADDITIONS TO ITS GIFT CARD KIOSK PLATFORM

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I&I is excited to announce the release of their new, next-generation retail ticketing platform in conjunction with its strategic ticketing partnerships for live events and theatrical release content.

The ticketing kiosk platform provides our retail partners and their customers with full ticketing applications on demand in store. The consumer experience provides intuitive navigation with seat selection and easy payment features which include cash, credit/debit and gift cards.

The entertainment content selection includes local, regional and national live event ticketing for concerts, sporting and special events. The platform supports other retailer features including secondary revenue streams using I&I's artificial intelligence (AI) targeted advertising and promotional programs that would increase sales and value for our participating retailers and their consumers.

For additional information please contact James Curtis at 214.908.4890 or email at james@ideasinnovationsusa.com

Ideas & Innovations is a Physical/Digital technology marketing company that works in conjunction with big-box retail partners to create, develop and implement retail consumer kiosk programs. These kiosks enhance the consumer experience and establish next generation options to increase purchases and impulse sales.

Donnie Bottinelli
Chief Marketing Officer
Ideas & Innovations
469.310.4701
donnie@ideasinnovationsusa.com

Please check out our website at www.ideasinnovationsusa.com

