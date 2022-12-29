AfriKin Art: The Gaze Africana Exhibition: The Astonishing Effect of The Gaze, Its Interpretation and Impact on Culture
Celebrating African Excellence for Black History Month 2023 through Contemporary Visual Art, Performing Arts, Talks and more…NORTH MIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AfriKin Art in collaboration with the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) is proud to present, The Gaze Africana – a contemporary fine art exhibition of African excellence for Black History Month 2023. Opens Sunday, January 15th, 2023, in honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – through February 28th, 2023.
Exhibiting artists include: Doba Afolabi - Nigeria / Greg Bailey - Jamaica / Kimani Beckford - Jamaica / Aisha Tandiwe Bell - USA / John Campbell - Jamaica / George Camille - Seychelles / Ines-Noor Chaqroun – Morocco / Camille Chedda - Jamaica / Katrina Coombs – Jamaica / Philippe Dodard - Haiti / Angèle Essamba Etoundi - Cameroon, Netherlands / Yrneh Gabon - Jamaica / Joaquin Gonzalez - Spain / Bayunga Kalieuka – Congo / Amore Kreative – USA / Niki Lopez – USA / Ricardo Lion Molina - Cuba / Ras Mosera - Sint Maarten / Oneika Russell - Jamaica / Carlos Salas - Colombia / Musah Swallah – Ghana.
AfriKin Art: The Gaze Africana features a distinctive line-up of international Black artists and creatives, whose works represent African Excellence. Capturing “the gaze” connects us to another world – allowing us to look beyond – steadily and intently, in admiration, surprise or thought. The Gaze Africana explores ideologies connected to African art. This deployment of contemporary Africana fine art in the NoMi district (North Miami) presents a cultural panorama, highlighting the diverse and vibrant traditions of African diasporic art and culture.
Ancillary programs surrounding The Gaze Africana Black History Month activation include contemporary dance, jazz and negro spiritual music performances, panel discussions, spoken word, and business networking opportunities including a sponsored open bar.
Located at the Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th Street, North Miami, FL 33181, this exhibit speaks of the strength and resilience of the Black community. As we celebrate Black History Month and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we invite you to join us in honoring the contributions and achievements of talented individuals, and to be inspired by their vision of a more just and equitable world. The Gaze Africana has its opening on January 15th, 2023 during MLK weekend in honor of the foundational legacy set by Dr. Martin Luther King as a central figure in African-American culture and history. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day became a federal holiday in 1986 after nearly two decades of an uphill battle that began after legislation for the federal holiday was introduced in 1968, shortly after King’s death. By the year 2000 each state in the U.S. officially recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday.
The story of Black History Month begins in 1915. In addition to celebrations of achievement and acknowledgment of the African diaspora, there is also recognition of the sacrifice and core features of United States history contributed by people of African descent. AfriKin Art: The Gaze Africana presents a conceptual challenge as an opportunity for artists, scholars and supporters to dismantle systems of oppression and promote agency and representation for marginalized communities. The Gaze Africana signals what is next for civic and community engagement. Learn more about the 2023 National Black History Month Theme: Black Resistance. Visit afrikin.art for more information and to view featured artists’ works.
Event Link: https://the-gaze-africana.eventbrite.com
at the Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th Street, North Miami, FL 33181
from January 15th - February 28th, 2023 – Open Hours: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Info: www.afrikin.art / Email: info@afrikin.org
The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, AfriKin creates cultural connections through masterful artistry and meaningful conversations. The term AfriKin is the fusion of two words -- Africa and kinship. AfriKin sustains cultural programming designed to highlight the role of art and culture in human development and enrichment in South Florida. AfriKin exists as an effort to create opportunities for positive transformation through thought and action sustained by academic articulations, aesthetic imaginations for the development of cultural industries. AfriKin emphasizes cultural connection and kinship across ethnic lines. It focuses on engagement and quality of care, re-branding the Black world's image to allow more strategic partnerships.
The North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) is an independent government agency tasked with eliminating slum and blight in the heart of downtown North Miami. The NMCRA does this by using increases in taxable values to transform the area into one that again contributes to the overall health of the community. This transformation occurs through various grants and incentives initiatives including Public Arts; Commercial Rehabilitation and Beautification Grants; Public Private Partnership Developments; Infrastructure Improvements; Neighborhood Improvement Programs; Affordable, Workforce, Market Rate, Luxury and Mixed Income Housing; Affordable/Workforce Housing Development & Renovation; Transportation and Transit Developments.
AfriKin Art is brought to you with the support of the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA), Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Florida Africana Studies Consortium (FLASC), and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
