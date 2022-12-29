Tampa's newest agency, Crocker & Co., offers full range of advertising and marketing services
Crocker & Co. brings expertise in branding, strategy, SEO, and more to Tampa businesses.
We're thrilled to be opening our doors in Tampa. We believe that our expertise in advertising and marketing and dedication to our clients, will help businesses in the area grow and thrive.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crocker & Co., a full-service advertising and marketing agency, is proud to announce its official launch in the Tampa Bay area. Founded by a team of experienced industry professionals, Crocker & Co. is committed to helping local businesses succeed in today's competitive marketplace.
With a focus on delivering results for its clients, Crocker & Co. offers a wide range of services including branding, strategy, digital marketing, social media, and website design and development. The agency's team of experts is highly skilled in all aspects of the advertising and marketing industry, and is constantly seeking out new ways to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices.
"We're thrilled to be opening our doors in Tampa and to have the opportunity to serve the local business community," said Jon Crocker, CEO of Crocker & Co. "We understand that running a business is not easy, and that's why we're here to help. Our goal is to provide valuable insights and strategies to help businesses in the area grow and thrive. We believe that our expertise in the advertising and marketing field, combined with our dedication to our clients, will make all the difference."
In addition to its core services, Crocker & Co. also offers public relations and event planning to help businesses enhance their brand presence and reach new audiences. The agency understands that every business is unique, and works closely with each client to develop customized plans that meet their specific needs and goals.
"At Crocker & Co., we believe in the power of creativity and collaboration," said Chad Hicks, Chief Creative Officer of the agency. "We work closely with our clients to understand their vision and to develop strategies that will help them stand out in the crowded marketplace. Whether it's through branding, digital marketing, or public relations, we have the expertise and resources to help businesses in Tampa succeed."
Crocker & Co. is excited to be a part of the Tampa Bay business community and looks forward to working with local businesses to help them achieve their marketing and advertising goals. The agency is confident in its ability to deliver exceptional results for its clients, and is committed to building long-term relationships with the businesses it serves.
"We're dedicated to our clients and to helping them succeed," said Callie Brakefield, President of Crocker & Co. "We take pride in the work we do and are committed to delivering the best possible results for our clients. We look forward to building strong relationships with the businesses in Tampa and to helping them reach new heights of success."
To learn more about Crocker & Co. and its services, visit crocker-co.com. The agency is ready and eager to help Tampa businesses achieve their marketing and advertising goals, and invites local businesses to get in touch to see how it can help them succeed.
