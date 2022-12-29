Governor Scott Announces $3.9 Million in Community Development Block Grant Awards

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) today announced $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding awards through the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP). The funding will support 12 projects throughout Vermont, including accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create new mixed-income housing, and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.

“The Community Development Block Grant program is making a big difference in cities and towns across Vermont,” said Governor Scott. “With these grants, we’re making important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, and economic development, all of which we need to do revitalize our communities.”

“It is exciting to see the historic Ward 5 School building repurposed to serve the great City of Barre for many more generations,” said VCDP Board Chair Cynthia Gubb. “This project is a great example of how a community can creatively redevelop an existing building to help meet Vermont’s critical housing needs.”

In a joint statement, Senators Leahy and Sanders and Congressman Welch said: “It is good news that this federal funding is being put to work to address so many important needs in our communities. This money will be used to create desperately needed affordable housing, assist individuals with disabilities and those struggling with substance use disorder, and support local businesses and nonprofit organizations hit hard by the pandemic. The federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, which makes these investments possible, is a vital resource for Vermont communities and is consistently one of our top funding priorities. We look forward to seeing these projects strengthen communities and improve the lives of Vermonters across the state.”

Vermont’s congressional delegation, Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.), has long been committed to supporting and strengthening the federal funding that makes the Community Development Block Grant program possible, including $755,059 in Recovery Housing funding to assist individuals in recovery and build recovery homes and an additional $8.8 million in CDBG-CV funding to support businesses, public facilities, and service programs that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Among the 12 projects receiving the $3.9 million include:

The town of Brandon and the Brandon Free Public Library was awarded $100,000 for the Brandon Free Public Library expansion project. This project aims to complete accessibility modifications to bring the building into compliance with ADA regulations.

Barre City and Downstreet Housing and Community Development was awarded $500,000 for the Granite City Apartments project. Funds will be used to acquire and renovate the historic Ward 5 School into nine apartments which will be made available to Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) households.

The Town of Newport and Rural Edge was awarded $400,000 for the Newport Crossing project. This round of funding will be used to complete the construction of fourteen (14) affordable rental housing units which will be made available to Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) households.

The Vermont Community Development Program, a division of the DHCD, awards approximately $7 million annually in competitive grants to Vermont cities and towns. The grants are funded through the federal CDBG program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate- income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.

For a full listing of all CDBG, CDBG-CV, and affordable home repair financing awardees click here.