Bakell® Launches All New Edible Glitter Spray for #1 Food Grade Dusts
Edible Glitter industry leader, Bakell®, introduces convenient 4 gram mini-pump glitter sprays to popular Tinker Dust® and Luster Dust® collections.
Bakell has been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from our Luster Dust and Tinker Dust collections so we wanted to give consumers a new way to create with their favorite products.”SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, US, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bakell® (www.bakell.com) is turning its best-selling food grade edible glitters into travel-sized, convenient sprays with new 4 gram mini pumps for Tinker Dust® and Luster Dust®. Celebrated for its edible glitters and premium baking tools, Bakell® is expanding how dedicated customers and partners can create using their favorite products.
— Heather Adams, Merchandising Director
We took our successful formula for top-tier edible glitters and stuffed it into a compact spray pump to maximize convenience and minimize mess. Our new 4 gram edible glitter sprays will let bakers and makers apply our Tinker Dust and Luster Dust Collections with optimal ease. Cake decorating has never been easier!
"Bakell has been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from our Luster Dust and Tinker Dust collections so we wanted to give consumers a new way to create with their favorite products," Bakell Merchandising Director Heather Adams said. "Now, with the 4 gram mini pumps, we're excited to see how Bakell can work for our customers around the world."
After taking the glitter industry by storm with an expansive collection of shimmers specifically crafted for consumption, Bakell® is once again breaking convention by making it easier than ever for cake decorators and dessert designers to adorn any project.
With 90+ colors between Tinker Dust and Luster Dust, Bakell® has given sugar artists everywhere the tools to make the confection creations of their dreams come true. Whether you're looking for the easiest way to apply edible glitter for drinks or need to add a shine with a specific color to bakes, Bakell® continues to deliver kitchen gear people look forward to using.
About Bakell LLC:
Located in Southern California, USA, www.bakell.com. is a privately-owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell® confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via their eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com as well as resold and distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network. Bakell.com is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including sprinkles, luster dust, food grade glitters, all natural petal dust food coloring, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other cake decorating supplies. Bakell® food packaging and food manufacturing facilities are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal. Bakell® food products are available to purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and with custom labels through a state-of-the-art in-house Private Label Program.
Bakell Media Department
Bakell
+1 877-316-5913
sales@bakell.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other