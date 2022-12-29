Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,786 in the last 365 days.

ELITE PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SENATOBIA, MISS.

At 126 Norfleet Drive

SENATOBIA, Miss., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 126 Norfleet Drive.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 662-573-3706 or visit elite.urpt.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Austin Steward earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He is certified in trigger point dry needling and blood flow restriction training.

Steward specializes in treating acute and chronic orthopedic conditions of the upper extremity, lower extremity and spine.

Elite, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers 24-hour access to care and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-senatobia-miss-301711125.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

You just read:

ELITE PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SENATOBIA, MISS.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.