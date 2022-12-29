Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,781 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Keep Commercial Restaurant Racks from Rusting (HAD-212)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "At my restaurant, I constantly have issues with rust on metal shelving (restaurant racks) due to condensation in walk-in coolers and freezers, as well as dishes and kitchen equipment drying on the racks," said an inventor from Key West, Fla., "so I invented the METAL RACK PROTECTOR."

The patent-pending invention effectively protects metal racks from rusting. It serves as a viable alternative to traditional mats, which can create pools of water that attracts fruit flies and to metal racks with a protective coating, which eventually wears away. It also prevents the use of rubber racks, which may not be as sturdy as metal racks. The invention is dishwasher-safe, easy to use, install and to clean. It is convenient, practical, durable and effective as well as cost-effective. It saves time and energy.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-device-to-keep-commercial-restaurant-racks-from-rusting-had-212-301708741.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Keep Commercial Restaurant Racks from Rusting (HAD-212)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.