Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,839 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Improve Dental Hygiene in Children (FED-2435)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to improve dental hygiene in children," said an inventor from Bremerton, Wash., "so I invented the ANI-FLOSS. My idea would make it fun for kids to floss."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way of cleaning the teeth and gums. It makes the cleaning process more fun for children and encourages young persons to develop good dental hygiene, which could last a lifetime. This device would be safer for children compared to standard spooled dental floss products. Made of biodegradable materials to contribute to an eco-friendly product it is easy to use, convenient and functional.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2435, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-device-to-improve-dental-hygiene-in-children-fed-2435-301708720.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Improve Dental Hygiene in Children (FED-2435)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.