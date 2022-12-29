The Hogan Administration Announces Over $16 Million in Federal Surplus Delivered to Marylanders in Need in 2022

December 29, 2022

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Hogan administration today announced that in the year 2022, the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS), the agency of record in the State of Maryland for the Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program, secured and delivered $16,583,540 in federal surplus property to Marylanders in need, public schools, non-profit organizations, municipal agencies, federally certified 8(a) firms, and local communities.

“DGS continues to be committed to providing Marylanders in need with valuable resources,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “By being proactive and actively connecting with our federal partners, DGS has been able to provide items such as diapers, water, office supplies, and over 10,000 computers directly to Maryland communities and businesses.”

Please see the link below for a full list of the federal surplus property that was secured by the Hogan administration during 2022 from federal agencies, including the General Services Administration (GSA), and then delivered throughout the state through the year 2022.

https://dgs.maryland.gov/Documents/SurplusProperty/FederalSurplusProperty-DistributionList2022.pdf

###

