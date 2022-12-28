UZBEKISTAN, December 28 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev: A completely new atmosphere and quality should be established in our school

The President of Uzbekistan met with a group of school teachers at the educational exhibition.

From the very beginning of his activity as President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted the personnel issue as one of the urgent problems of the development of the country. In recent years, no matter what reforms or projects are initiated, training qualified specialists are always on the agenda.

“Education is at the heart of all our efforts. Whatever region I visit, I always communicate with young people and workers of large enterprises. When I ask, “What’s bothering you?” they talk about a lack of knowledge. How have developed countries reached today’s economic level? Through knowledge! That is why we are trying above all to improve education. We named 2023 the Year of Human Care and Quality Education. Now a completely new atmosphere and quality should be established in our schools”, the President said.

In our country, a course has been taken to build a welfare state. In recent years, hundreds of new schools have been built, additional places for 500,000 students and more than 7,000 modern computer classes have been created.

Along with the expansion of conditions, measures are being taken to change the content and teaching methods. In the first stage, textbooks for elementary grades are updated.

The Head of state stressed that these activities are part of the overall strategy of school education, the quality and efficiency largely depend on the teacher.

“I talk a lot about why it is necessary to raise the authority and status of a teacher in society”, said Shavkat Mirziyoyev. – Because the real architects and engineers of children’s hearts are teachers. Therefore, the material and moral support of teachers is always at the center of our attention. Involving them in activities not related to lessons should be considered a betrayal of the state, a betrayal of our future. Disrespect for a teacher is disrespect for our people and society.

The President once again noted the need for a clear definition of the status, rights and interests of teachers in the Constitution and laws.

“We must build such a society that teaching is the most prestigious profession! We rely primarily on thousands of teachers and mentors who have dedicated their lives to educating the younger generation! A society that honors teachers will never lose, it will certainly achieve its goals. Never forget one fact: our people have entrusted their future to you. Our future depends primarily on you. Thus, the President will always support you”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The importance of increasing parents’ responsibility in the upbringing and education of children was noted.

During the dialogue, the teachers expressed their opinion on the issues of improving the quality of training in pedagogical universities, attracting native speakers of foreign languages to schools, and vocational guidance for young people.

In conclusion, the Head of state congratulated the teachers on the upcoming 2023 and wished them success in their honorable and responsible work.

Source: UzA