Judge Finds Herself a Defendant in Court After Refusing to Step Down From Case

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former New York prosecutor-turned-Federal Judge, Margo K. Brodie, finds herself a defendant in a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit.

Judge Brodie is the judge in the copyright and trademark infringement case filed by the creators of 12 O’Clock Boyz, Taje Monbo and Deafueh Monbo, against Lotfy Nathan, Oscilloscope Laboratories, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Overbrook Entertainment, Will Smith, and their co-defendants.

Judge Brodie has been the judge in the contentious case since 2018.

The civil lawsuit against Judge Brodie, which was filed last month, came about when Judge Brodie refused to remove herself from the copyright and trademark case.

Prior to the suit against Judge Brodie, the Monbos filed to recuse Judge Brodie from the case, according to court records.

Typically, a judge must recuse themself from a case whenever a party in the case files a motion to recuse, stating that the judge in the case has bias or prejudice against them or that the judge favors one side.

However, Judge Brodie refused to recuse herself from the case, according to court records.

"With the civil lawsuit against Judge Brodie, Judge Brodie is automatically disqualified from our case, and any orders by her are not legally valid," said Monbo in a statement.

To review a copy of the complaint, visit here.

The case is Monbo v. Brodie, The Circuit Court for the State of Maryland, Baltimore County, Case No. C-03-CV-22-004790.

For more information, visit www.12OClockBoyzNews.com



SOURCE 12 O'Clock Boyz