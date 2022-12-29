Medical Emergency on Mt. Moosilauke

CONTACT:

December 28, 2022

Woodstock, NH – At approximately 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the NH Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency while descending Mt. Moosilauke in Woodstock. Allie Waters, 22, of Cabot, Arkansas, and two friends had started their planned hike around 1:15 p.m. The group parked off Ravine Road and hiked up to the summit via the Gorge Brook Trail. Just as the three were arriving at the summit, Waters started to feel ill. Once the group began their descent, it became clear that Waters needed help as she was unable to walk on her own. The two friends had to stop and re-evaluate Waters’s condition frequently while they assisted her down the trail.

Conservation Officers responded to assist Waters down to the trailhead. Luckily, Waters’s group was able to help her down most of the way. They met up with Conservation Officers just as they were beginning their hike. The parties arrived at the trailhead parking lot at approximately 8:15 p.m. Waters was brought to Speare Memorial Hospital by LinWood Ambulance Service for further evaluation and treatment. The group was prepared with the proper clothing and layers needed for a winter hike. They all had headlamps and had looked at the weather prior to beginning their hike.

While winter hiking, your body requires more fuel for you to stay warm and keep moving than during summer months. Be prepared to eat and drink frequently while on the trail. Hikers are asked to adhere to the Hiker Responsibility Code. To see the Code and a list of recommended equipment visit www.hikeSafe.com. All people who enjoy the outdoors should consider the purchase of a Hike Safe Card. Funds generated from the Hike Safe Card program go directly to funding the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s search and rescue work. Cards can be purchased at: www.wildlife.state.nh.us/safe/index.html.