Downtown Pediatrics P.C. Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR

Wyoming pediatrics practice chooses eClinicalWorks to improve efficiency and productivity

eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Downtown Pediatrics transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud.

With eClinicalWorks Cloud, Downtown Pediatrics will be able to:

  • Reduce costs, inefficiency, and management of hardware associated with traditional colocation hosting models,
  • Deploy applications and innovate features faster,
  • Explore new features for AI and machine learning technologies, and
  • Collate and compute patient data from all sources.

eClinicalWorks recently made a $110 million commitment to Microsoft Azure to continue building out cloud services. Microsoft Azure was selected to meet eClinicalWorks' requirements for scalability, security, and storage. The cloud offers real-time zonal and regional redundancy and flexibility to support the practice's future growth.

Learn more about the eClinicalWorks Cloud and eClinicalWorks suite of health IT solutions at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Downtown Pediatrics

A pediatric practice in Gillette, WY who strives to make medical care less complicated. Aiming to provide a straightforward and efficient client experience that meets all children's needs. For more information, visit https://www.downtownpediatric.com/, email downing@downtownpediatric.com, or call 307-217-6011.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

