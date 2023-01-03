American IRA Discusses How to Set Up a Self-Directed IRA for Real Estate
In a recent entry at the American IRA blog, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm detailed how investors can set up an account to buy real estate.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noting that holding real estate by the time an investor his retirement age is an appealing one, American IRA recently released a post on its blog that detailed how investors can set up a retirement account for real estate investing. The post, entitled “How to Set Up a Self-Directed IRA for Real Estate,” details not only how real estate works within a retirement account, but the first steps investors can take to get started.
American IRA opened the post by addressing how real estate works within an IRA. Using a Self-Directed IRA means investors can access a wider range of investment types than many retirement investors may be used to—and real estate is one of these asset classes. By working with a custodian on the account, an investor may “self-direct” an IRA, opening all sorts of new investing possibilities. For many, that means investing in real estate and keeping such holdings within the account for the tax benefits available.
It's relatively common for investors with experience in real estate investing to use a Self-Directed IRA for specific types of real estate trades—ones that won’t violate the rules of retirement investing. As the article was quick to point out, there are limits to real estate investing within an IRA, such as not being able to transact between a disqualified person (such as a spouse or family member) and the real estate within the IRA. Doing so would create a transaction that would result in fees and penalties.
In the next section, American IRA detailed how investors can then open a Self-Directed IRA for the purposes of investing in real estate. This included details about the different types of accounts—such as Traditional IRAs, SEP IRAs, and Roth IRAs—and Self-Directed Solo 401(k)s. American IRA also noted that there are different styles of funding an account, which will be up to the individual investor and what financial circumstances they may already be dealing with.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
"About:
American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $500 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
