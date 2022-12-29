RUGBY RESOURCES - COBRASCO COPPER UPDATE

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Rugby Resources Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") RUG is pleased to provide an update on the Company's Cobrasco copper-molybdenum porphyry discovery in Colombia.



Rugby is the first company to drill test the Cobrasco porphyry system. Drilling was initiated in August 2022, with the Company's third drill hole, CDH003 at 300.6 metres ("m"). The hole is planned to be drilled to a final depth of 1,300m once drilling is resumed.

For the present, the Board considers it prudent to pause drilling due to the high cost of helicopter supported activity and the prevailing difficult capital markets. Rugby is actively pursuing a strategic investor as the least dilutive financing option. With that in place, it is anticipated that drilling could resume in late Q1 2023.

Assays for CDH002 and CDH003 are expected early to mid January 2023. CDH002 was targeted based on surface geochemistry and positive results from the first drill hole CDH001, with a reported 82m at 1.00% CuEq¹ within a broader interval of 808m of 0.46% CuEq¹ (see News Release dated October 31, 20222). It was sited 400m south of CDH001 and as anticipated, it intersected a wide interval of copper-molybdenum mineralised diorite porphyry before being terminated prematurely at 946.1m within a wide fault zone.

CDH003 was collared from the same drill platform as CDH002. It was drilled in a northerly direction to test the mineralised upper part of CDH001 to a greater depth. Well above the target depth, it encountered disseminated and veined copper-molybdenum mineralisation from near surface. The intensity of mineralisation increased to the current depth of 300.6m. Collar locations and drill traces of completed holes are shown on Figure 2 and hole details on Table 1.

Figure 1. Mineralised quartz diorite porphyry with dominant bornite (dark colour) and lesser chalcopyrite (CDH003 to the current depth of 300.6m, HQ core).

Please select to view image

Figure 2. Copper soil auger geochemistry heat map with superimposed drill hole collar position and drill hole traces.

Please select to view image

Table 1 - Collar Location

HOLE E N RL Az T DIP DEPTH m REMARKS CDH001 342339 658730 340 223.5 50 1,036.4 Hole terminated CDH002 342292 658333 361 260.0 70 946.1 Hole prematurely terminated CDH003 342292 658333 361 330.0 67 300.6 Current depth as at Dec 29, 2022

The Cobrasco mineralisation intersected to date is bornite dominant with lesser chalcopyrite and molybdenite (Figure 3). Penalty elements (particularly arsenic) are low. Based on this mineralogy the mineralisation would be expected to be amenable to the production of a high-grade copper concentrate using traditional mineral processing. Preliminary metallurgical testwork to document the metallurgy is planned.

Figure 3. Bornite replacing chalcopyrite (Photomicrograph CDH003 285.7m).

Please select to view image

Rugby will continue comprehensive geological mapping and geochemical surveys to identify other porphyry centres within the Cobrasco intrusive complex.

Rugby's Cobrasco Project Manager, Francisco Montes, stated: "CDH002 intersected disseminated copper-molybdenum mineralisation as soon as it entered fresh rock below the drill collar. Metal veining was increasing in the lower sections of the hole. CDH003 shows strong mineralisation from approximately the same level as CDH002. I am confident that such mineralisation will be shown to continue down to the primary target zone when drilling resumes in 2023.

"Mineralisation has now been intersected in a triangular area through drill holes CDH001, CDH002 and CDH003. Strong surface geochemistry indicates a much broader lateral extent to mineralisation than the area tested by the three holes. I have recommended that we make drill testing such extensions a priority in 2023.

"For the next few months in Q1 2023, Rugby's field exploration program will take precedence with additional geological mapping, rock and soil sampling and general prospecting activities. I am confident this program will define additional porphyry targets.''

End notes

Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") grades were calculated using the following formula: CuEq % = Copper (%) + (Molybdenum (%) x 5). The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of the gross in-situ metal value assuming metal prices of USD $3.50/lb Cu and USD $20.00/lb Mo. Oct 31, 2022: Rugby Resources Ltd. Discovers New Copper Molybdenum Porphyry In Western Colombia.

Qualified Person

Paul Joyce, Rugby's Chief Operating Officer, Director and a "qualified person" ("QP") within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Paul Joyce is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (registered member # 1908).

About Rugby

Rugby Resources Ltd. is an exploration company conducting "discovery stage" exploration on a portfolio of copper, gold and silver targets in Colombia, Argentina and Chile. The Colombian Cobrasco project is located in the western cordillera belt which hosts large scale copper molybdenum mines in Chile, Peru, and Panama (and more recent significant projects discovered in Ecuador). This belt has not been subjected to modern exploration in Colombia. Rugby looks to advance the Cobrasco project to demonstrate the economic potential of a major discovery for Colombia. The discovery of significant new copper opportunities is essential for the mining industry to supply the copper necessary to transition from fossil fuels to advanced electrification.

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or has been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management include Exeter Resource Corporation and Extorre Gold Mines Limited, which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

