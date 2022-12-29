Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 328,547 in the last 365 days.

Founder Of New Software Says It Can Help Boost Production By Up To 30% By Automating Patient Matching Process

Shachar Peled is the founder of CliniConnects, which is an innovative software designed to help healthcare organizations automate their patient matching process. This software was created to streamline workflows and make internal processes more efficient.

CliniConnects can be used by a variety of companies, from home healthcare providers to therapy clinics to regional centers. Organizations that use CliniConnects have reported up to a 30% increase in production.

When designing this software, Shachar had simplicity in mind. He wanted it to be easy for organizations to automate their processes, streamline workflows, and support scalability. With CliniConnects, users can implement plug-and-play solutions that make everything easier.

The team behind this software was informed by the existing marketplace and how many therapy companies have tried to handle their patient matching process through Excel sheets, GoogleTM maps, and connecting seven or eight different systems together.

They saw a gap between what was available and what should've been available, so they created a better solution. Organizations that use CliniConnects rapidly automate time-sucking tasks; improving efficiency and boosting production. And best of all, this SaaS is customizable and simple to set up! 

Many healthcare organizations have shared with Shachar that they have seen improvements in business operations once CliniConnects was introduced. It has helped them build efficient workflows, merged seamlessly with their EMR and Quickbooks, and increased production significantly without hiring additional administrative staff.

CliniConnects is on a mission to help healthcare companies streamline processes while also boosting organizational efficiency and overall production numbers.

CliniConnects makes automation simple, helping the healthcare industry meet growing patient needs.

To discover more about CliniConnects and its groundbreaking software, check out the website here: https://www.cliniconnects.com/.

Media Contact
Company Name:

CliniCONNECTS


Contact Person:

Shachar Peled


Email:Send Email
City:

Westlake Village


State:

CA


Country:

United States


Website:https://www.cliniconnects.com/

You just read:

Founder Of New Software Says It Can Help Boost Production By Up To 30% By Automating Patient Matching Process

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.