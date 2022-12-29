Founder Of New Software Says It Can Help Boost Production By Up To 30% By Automating Patient Matching Process

Shachar Peled is the founder of CliniConnects, which is an innovative software designed to help healthcare organizations automate their patient matching process. This software was created to streamline workflows and make internal processes more efficient.

CliniConnects can be used by a variety of companies, from home healthcare providers to therapy clinics to regional centers. Organizations that use CliniConnects have reported up to a 30% increase in production.

When designing this software, Shachar had simplicity in mind. He wanted it to be easy for organizations to automate their processes, streamline workflows, and support scalability. With CliniConnects, users can implement plug-and-play solutions that make everything easier.

The team behind this software was informed by the existing marketplace and how many therapy companies have tried to handle their patient matching process through Excel sheets, GoogleTM maps, and connecting seven or eight different systems together.

They saw a gap between what was available and what should've been available, so they created a better solution. Organizations that use CliniConnects rapidly automate time-sucking tasks; improving efficiency and boosting production. And best of all, this SaaS is customizable and simple to set up!

Many healthcare organizations have shared with Shachar that they have seen improvements in business operations once CliniConnects was introduced. It has helped them build efficient workflows, merged seamlessly with their EMR and Quickbooks, and increased production significantly without hiring additional administrative staff.

CliniConnects is on a mission to help healthcare companies streamline processes while also boosting organizational efficiency and overall production numbers.

CliniConnects makes automation simple, helping the healthcare industry meet growing patient needs.

To discover more about CliniConnects and its groundbreaking software, check out the website here: https://www.cliniconnects.com/.

Media Contact

CliniCONNECTS

Shachar Peled

Westlake Village

CA

United States