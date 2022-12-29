NEPRA awards Karot Hydropower Project and Three Gorges Wind Farm for outstanding performance
NEPRA organized the “HSE Recognition and Awards Distribution Ceremony 2022” at NEPRA Tower, Islamabad. This activity was part of its vision “Power with Safety”.ISLAMABAD, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority awarded Karot Hydropower Project and Three Gorges Wind Farm as “Outstanding Performers”. NEPRA organized the “HSE Recognition and Awards Distribution Ceremony 2022” on Friday December 23, 2022 at the NEPRA Tower, Islamabad. This activity was part of its vision “Power with Safety”.
Based on the NEPRAs Assessment criteria, Three Gorges Wind Farm (TGW) and Karot Power Company Limited (KPCL) were evaluated as “Outstanding Performers”. The outstanding performance refers to the HSE Management System of TGW and KPCL as being adequate, well balanced, and properly maintained to ensure effective readiness and preparedness to manage potential risks to consumers, employees, and contractors.
NEPRA - Pakistan’s Power Sector Regulator evaluated HSE Performance of its licensees for the year 2022 by reviewing their operational Health, Safety and Environment Management System. The performance evaluation was based on sample documents, records and evidence submitted by Licensees against the twenty common “Assessment Categories” set by NEPRA.
Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Farooqi in his opening remarks highlighted the significance of NEPRA’s drive of “Power with Safety” and stressed that HSE issues are at the forefront of his priorities. He also said that Pakistan was in a comfortable situation due to power projects setup under the CPEC.
Ambassador of P.R of China, Nong Rong stated that upto now 11 energy projects have been setup under the CPEC, which include Hydro, solar, wind and coal projects. He said that the Karot Hydropower Project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.5 million tons each year.
The award for TGW was received by Mr. Xing Kan Project Manager (CTGO), Bilal Saqib HSE Manager CTGO and the award for KPCL was received by Mr. Naeem Akhtar General Manager HSE (CSAIL) and Mr. Aftab Alam Senior Manager HSE (KPCL).
About Karot:
Karot Hydropower Project with installed capacity of 720MW is among the early-harvest high-priority projects of CPEC. The project achieved its COD on 29th June 2022. Since then, the project is providing green and clean energy to Pakistan’s national Grid.
About TGW:
Three Gorges Wind Farms Pakistan (TGW) with a combined capacity of 150MW comprises of Three Gorges First (TGF), Three Gorges Second and Three Gorges Third Wind Farm. The 2nd & 3rd Wind Farms have been listed as the “Actively Promoted Projects” under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) since August, 2014 with full support by both the Governments of China and Pakistan.
About CTG:
TGW and Karot project both are sponsored by the China Three Gorges (CTG) under its investment arm “China Three Gorges South Asian Investment Limited” (CSAIL). CSAIL is currently operating and developing 6 power projects in Pakistan, with total installed capacity of over 2600 MW.
After more than 20 years of rapid growth, CTG has become the largest hydro-power development enterprise worldwide and the largest clean energy group in China. By the end of 2021, CTG’s total assets stood above 177 Billion USD and total installed capacity has reached 140 GW in nearly 50 countries and regions across Europe, the Americas, Africa and Southeast Asia.
Muhammad Noman
Topline PR
+92 314 2230291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn