Food & Beverages Market Share Worth US$7,464.2 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

The Food & Beverages Global Market is predicted to grow due to the increasing demand for carbonated soft drinks, snack foods, baked goods and caffeinated drinks

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food & Beverages Global Market Size is estimated to reach $7,464.2 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food & beverages market experiences growth with changing consumer habits, increasing number of shopping malls, out-of-town retail parks and retail stores. According to food navigator, the sale of natural and organic food & beverages would surpass $300 billion by 2024 and $400 billion by 2030 in the U.S. market. Such high demand for organic food & beverages fuels market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027. The food and beverage global market is known for innovative, healthy and tasty food and drinks. The food & beverages global market is segmented into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages (carbonated soft drinks and caffeinated drinks), grain products, bakery & confectionery (snack foods, baked goods and staple food), frozen, canned & dried food, dairy food, meat, poultry & seafood, syrup, seasoning, oils & general food, animal and pet food, tobacco products and other products.

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the large consumer base and changing lifestyle of consumers. These factors boost the growth of the Food & Beverages Global Market size.

2. The Food & Beverages Global Market is predicted to grow due to the increasing demand for carbonated soft drinks, snack foods, baked goods, staple food and caffeinated drinks. However, the high competition and strict regulatory authority are major restrictions that may limit market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Food & Beverages Global Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Food & Beverages Market Segment Analysis - by Distribution Channel : Food & Beverages Global Market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, E-commerce Websites and others.

Food & Beverages Market Segment Analysis- by Nature : Food & Beverages Global Market based on nature can be further segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food & Beverages Industry are -

1. Nestle S.A.

2. JBS S.A.

3. PepsiCo Inc.

4. Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv

5. Tyson Foods Inc.

