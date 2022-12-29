Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market Growth Trajectory

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Global Market Report 2022”, the permanent magnet synchronous motor market is predicted to reach a value of $22.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.33%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions affecting many markets across the globe. The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market is expected to reach $34.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.96%. The emergence of green vehicles is significantly contributing to the growth of the permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market.

Key Trends In The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market

Technological advancements are the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market. The rapid advancement of permanent magnet (PM) manufacturing technologies has significantly enhanced the efficiency and output power of PM synchronous machines (PMSMs), prompting the use of direct-drive-type high-speed PMSMs rather than traditional mechanical gear transmission systems in a number of industrial fields. For instance, in February 2021, according to the data by Find My Electric, that supports Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, the adaptive suspension, along with the PMSR motor and other powertrain modifications, is part of Tesla's next generation of technology to improve efficiency and ride quality on the model S and model X. The Raven Adaptive Suspension was designed exclusively for the Model S and X, and it was only offered as a standard option on the performance and long-range trim levels when it debuted in 2019. Tesla has developed the adaptive suspension as part of its Raven update. Tesla is a company operating a permanent magnet synchronous motor based in the United States.

Overview Of The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Market

The permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) market consists of sales of permanent magnet synchronous motors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for high-efficiency and high-performance motor drives. The permanent magnet synchronous motor refers to an AC synchronous motor for which field excitation is provided by permanent magnets and has a sinusoidal back EMF waveform. PMSM can generate torque at zero speed, but it requires a digitally controlled inverter for operations with permanent magnets.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Surface, Interior

• By Capacity: 375-450 kW, 450-600 kW, Above 600 kW

• By Voltage Range: Above 60V, 41V60V, 31V40V, 21V30V, 10V20V, 9V and below

• By Application: Automation, Consumer Electronics, Residential and Commercial, Automotive and Transportation, Lab Equipment, Medical, Military and Aerospace

• By Geography: The global permanent magnet synchronous motor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corp., Hitachi, ABB, Bosch, MEIDENSHA, CONTINENTAL, ALSTOM, BROAD-OCEAN, XIZI FORVORDA, DRS Technologies, Emerson, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth permanent magnet synchronous motor market research. The market report analyzes permanent magnet synchronous motor market size, permanent magnet synchronous motor market growth drivers, permanent magnet synchronous motor market segments, permanent magnet synchronous motor market major players, permanent magnet synchronous motor market growth across geographies, and permanent magnet synchronous motor market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The permanent magnet synchronous motor market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

